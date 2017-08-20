close
Don't want to look sloppy while stepping out: Vaani Kapoor

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who walked the ramp for designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/ Festive 2017 here, says she always tries to be true to her personality while dressing up, but never steps out of her house looking sloppy.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 11:18
Don&#039;t want to look sloppy while stepping out: Vaani Kapoor
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who walked the ramp for designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/ Festive 2017 here, says she always tries to be true to her personality while dressing up, but never steps out of her house looking sloppy.

"I don't want to look shabby, sloppy, but I also don't want to overdo anything. I keep it very simple and I keep it true to what I am really all about," Vaani, who wore a crimson handcrafted halter blouse teamed with an intricately embellished lehenga and cape, told IANS here when asked about her fashion choices.

For the line, the designers drew inspiration from the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir and used motifs from the region -- the chinar tree, twines, floral vines and birds.

"The hundreds of chinar trees planted in Naseem Bagh by the Moghuls symbolize the romance of the royals. Twisted and curled by the vagaries of time, these trees create a beautiful landscape in autumn with hues of true red, rust, amber and midnight blue offering a stunning canvas of myriad moods, which led to the inception of 'Naseem Bagh'," Sonam Modi said.

Sheers, velvets and silks dominated this collection, with intricate motifs of chinar leaves and Himalayan bulbul translated onto outfits with elaborate hand embroidery techniques and bespoke prints. There were embellished jackets, intricate short kurtas with draped pants as well as handcrafted lehengas and saris.

For men, the designers presented an interesting line-up of cascade jackets, jodhpuris and embellished velvet stoles.

