Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spill magic on Filmfare cover—Pic inside

The two have recently graced the cover of Filmfare magazine and the result is absolutely magical!

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spill magic on Filmfare cover—Pic inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest on-screen sweethearts, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and riding high on the success of their debut film 'Dhadak'. The movie has received a thumbs up from the audience as well the critics. The two have recently graced the cover of Filmfare magazine and the result is absolutely magical!

'Dhadak' producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the cover.

Check out his Instagram post here:

 

DHADAK!!! @janhvikapoor @ishaan95 @shashankkhaitan @filmfare

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

This is the first time that Jahnvi and Ishaan have appeared on Filmfare cover. The two actors also graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine earlier this month. Ishaan looked dapper in a brown suit while Janhvi was a treat to the eyes in a white tank top and red skirt.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She has a younger sister, Khushi and is an avid social media user. 

On the other hand, Ishaan is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. He is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.Ishaan was also roped in by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi for 'Beyond The Clouds' last year. He is a fabulous dancer like his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Coming to 'Dhadak', the movie is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie 'Sairat'.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions,  Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta. The romantic film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterdhadakFilmfare cover

