Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a sequinned bikini on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

Kangana Ranaut

Pic courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut

Mumbai: Curly-haired beauty Kangana Ranaut raises the temperature on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, July issue. The stylish diva of Bollywood sizzles in a sequinned bikini by 'Discount Universe' and a copperish trench coat by 'Ralph & Russo'.

Check out the cover photo shared by Kangana's official team on Instagram:

Kangana, who made her acting debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Gangster directed by Anurag Basu in 2006, made her an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in May this year.

She made heads turns by flaunting some of the best creations by worldfamous fashion designers.

On the work front, Kangana has a big film slated to release soon in the pipeline. She will be seen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. 

Manikarnika, the film which is still under production has some fine artists on board. Bengali superstar Jisshu Sengupta, who was seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Piku, will play Gangadhar Rao in the period film.

The film will mark the debut of model Nihaar Pandya and TV actress Ankita Lokhande. Nihar plays Baji Rao II while Ankita will essay the role of Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai.

Atul Kulkarni is also an integral part of the film and he will play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope. Sonu Sood too is a part of this film. He essays a character named Sadashic, reports suggest.

Apart from Manikarnika, Kangana also has a film tilted Mental Hai Kya co-starring her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut filmsKangana Ranaut magazine coversKangana Ranaut picsKangana Ranaut videosCosmopolitan

