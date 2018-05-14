Kangana Ranaut lets her hair down, grabs eyeballs in Cannes - Watch videos

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who made her debut at the Festival de Cannes or Cannes Film Festival this year, left no stone unturned to grab eyeballs. The pretty lady, who dazzled the Red Carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore's French drama 'Plaire, aimer et courir vite', set the tone for her style statement soon after she landed in the city.

For the event, she wore a Zuhair Murad couture, a shimmering backless gown and then went on to add zing by wearing Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu embroidered catsuit for her second red carpet appearance.

Check out the images below:

The curly hair beauty showcased her fashion statement even as she sashayed on the streets of Cannes by wearing creations by Elisabetta Franchi, Nanushka A, Trussardi, Halpern on various other occasions. Check out her looks here:

She also recreated the old world charm by wearing an ultra-glamorous rendition of Sabyasachi's famous ‘Aakash-tara’ saree and sporting a bouffant-inspired hairdo.

The bold and beautiful actress from Himachal, also let her down down and had tremedous fun in Cannes. And these posts are proofs:

On the work front, Kangana has a big film slated to release soon in the pipeline. She will be seen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also has a film tilted Mental Hai Kya co-starring her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao.