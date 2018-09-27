हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra sizzles on the cover of Filmfare in a black bikini

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to make a splash on the silver screen with Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England, sizzles on the cover of Filmfare magazine. Pari looks scorching hot in a black two-piece.

The October issue of the magazine will hit the stands soon.

Parineeti shared the cover photo of the magazine as her Instagram story.

Take a look at Parineeti's smouldering avatar.

Parineeti, cousin of former Miss World and internationally acclaimed actress-producer-singer Priyanka Chopra was launched by Yash Raj Films'in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. But YRF's Ishaqzaade (2012) that launched Arjun Kapoor in Bollywood marked her first film as the female lead.

Since then Pari has done quite a few films and the list includes Shuddh Desi Romance with Sushant Singh Rajput, Hasee Toh Phasee with Sidharth Malhotra, Daawat-e-Ishq with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kill Dil with Ranveer Singh, Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana and Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn.

She has three big releases in her kitty - Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra.

Pari made her Bollywood singing debut by singing a song in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Here's wishing Parineeti all the success and happiness.

