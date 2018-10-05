हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio raise the temperature on Vogue cover—Pic inside

The cover is now out and it will definitely raise the temperature!

Ranveer Singh and Victoria&#039;s Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio raise the temperature on Vogue cover—Pic inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh makes our hearts skip a beat each time he appears on the silver screen. The hunk of an actor is every girl's dream and his time to time awwdorable gestures for rumoured lady love Deepika Padukone make him even more adorable. When it comes to work, we all have seen the actor ace any part given to him. Whether it is Allaudin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' or Kabir Mehra in 'Dil Dhadakne Do', Ranveer has left quite an impression and proved that he is a versatile actor. The actor is often in news for his offbeat fashion choices and quirky sense of humour as well.

Ranveer was in news some time back for doing a smouldering photoshoot for Vogue with Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio. Much to our delight, the cover is now out and it will definitely raise the temperature!

Check out the cover of Vogue featuring Ranveer and Sara:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dumbstruck? Who knew floral prints and an intense gaze could blend so well together!

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He will play the role of a cop and the film marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan. The film is set to release on December 28, 2018.

Apart from 'Simmba', Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and '83' which tells the story of India's 1983 World Cup Victory. The actor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.

