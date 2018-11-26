Ranveer Singh's look on Filmfare cover will take your breath away

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh has time and again appeared on magazine covers, leaving us smitten. However, his look on the latest cover of Filmfare is something that will not be forgotten anytime soon. The actor looks mystifying in a black see-through shirt, overcoat, and trousers. Everything from his hair to that deep gaze is beyond perfect!

Without wasting much time, check out his look right here:

Ranveer is known for his offbeat fashion sense and has often been in limelight owing to his trousseau choices.

This is the actor's first magazine cover after his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

The couple got married at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy on November 14 as per Konkani wedding tradition and on November 15 as per the Sindhi tradition.

After a long wait, 'Deepveer' shared first pics as man and wife after their Sindhi wedding ceremony and fans couldn't be happier. The couple looked straight out of a period drama at their wedding and the pictures were as dreamy as they could get!

Deepika and Ranveer hosted a wedding reception at Bengaluru on November 21 and they echoed royalty with their attire. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

The couple is all set to host another wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1 which will be attended by several Bollywood biggies.