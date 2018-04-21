Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a traditional attire

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan looks absolutely stunning in a traditional attire designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sara, who reminds us of her mother Amrita in her younger days, aced the Punjaban look in the ethnic wear and her long plated hair accessorised with a paranda added a gorgeous rustic touch to her look.

Jani, of the designer duo, took to Instagram to share a picture. In the photograph, Sara strikes a pose with two stunning ladies - mother Amrita Singh to her right and Dimple Kapadia to her left.

Take a look at the pic here:

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan made headlines by bagging the lead role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput last year. The film went on floors but soon landed in trouble after the makers had some issues between themselves. After the producers and the filmmaker reconciled, the shooting of the film resumed. It was supposed to release in December this year. But owing to the unexpected delay, the release of the film has been postponed, rumour mills suggest.

But Sara will make her debut this year and how. She has been roped in by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for Rohit Shetty's masala entertainer Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

The action-comedy film is slated to make a splash on the silver screen on December 28 this year.

Hence, Simmba will mark Sara's Bollywood debut if it happens to be the second film she signed.

Here's wishing Sara all the very best for her grand debut.