Shahid Kapoor's latest GQ cover shoot will blow your mind! View PICS
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:15
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
New Delhi: The hunk of an actor, Shahid Kapoor is doing some great cinema in the form of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. The talented Kapoor lad recently shared some pictures from his GQ magazine shoot and oh boy how magnetic and crisp he looks!
Sasha can be seen on the GQ magazine cover with a story title 'pushing boundaries' truly defining the star. He can be seen wearing a designer tuxedo which breathes elegance and class. Anyone who follows the actor would surely grab a copy of the mag.
Check out the pictures shared by Shahid on Instagram:
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:15
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shahid Kapoor's latest GQ cover shoot will blow your mind! View PICS
- Radhika Apte likes Shah Rukh Khan's simple yet classic style
- Manveer Gurjar ‘unapologetic’; mother rubbishes son’s marriage rumours?
- DiCaprio, Larson, Rylance and Vikander to present at Oscars
- Kiran Rao keeps mum on 'Padmavati' on-set ruckus
- Radhika Apte likes Shah Rukh Khan's simple yet classic style
- Five morning hacks for the perfect fresh look – Watch
- Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of '150 Most Fashionable Women Now'
- Miss Universe 2016: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the title
- Miss Universe 2016: Steve Harvey promises to announce 'correct' winner