close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

Shahid Kapoor's latest GQ cover shoot will blow your mind! View PICS

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:15
Shahid Kapoor&#039;s latest GQ cover shoot will blow your mind! View PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The hunk of an actor, Shahid Kapoor is doing some great cinema in the form of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. The talented Kapoor lad recently shared some pictures from his GQ magazine shoot and oh boy how magnetic and crisp he looks!

Sasha can be seen on the GQ magazine cover with a story title 'pushing boundaries' truly defining the star. He can be seen wearing a designer tuxedo which breathes elegance and class. Anyone who follows the actor would surely grab a copy of the mag.

Check out the pictures shared by Shahid on Instagram:

 

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.