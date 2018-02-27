Top ethnic wear trends for men to rock 2018!

This story is dedicated to all those men, who think that they don’t have many choices when it comes to dressing up for a traditional occasion. What they don’t realise is that today a man’s wardrobe is fast moving beyond basic blazers, kurtis and sherwanis. Here’s a round-up of ethnic styles worn by our favourite Bollywood celebrities to take cue from…

1. High Low Hemlines

Asymmetrical kurtas are a big-big fashion trend. You can either go for basic high-low hemline teamed with pyjamas or dhoti pants - if you’re a little apprehensive in the beginning. Or don an elaborate flared kurta with fitted ankle-length pants and give the girls a tad bit of competition in the face.

2. Floral Fantasies

Pink and florals, not for men - is passé. Embrace florals and steal the fuchsia from your girlfriend’s wardrobe for now. Ethnic jackets with flower prints and Bandhgalas in pinks and purples are a big fashion steal for men, who would like to keep experimenting with their wardrobe without the fear of getting judged.

3. Traditional Separates

Layering is big too. When you team your basic art silk kurta with an embroidered Jodhpuri jacket – you transform a tried & tested ethnic look to something different something more fashion-forward. All this without going overboard with trends.

4. Detailed Bottoms

Who said bottoms were supposed to be the way they have always been? Take some inspiration from the runway and you will see how Jodhpuri pants have replaced straight-fit pyjamas for now and forever. The same is the case with classic dhoti pants – they were there but stealing the limelight today. Mulmul skirts are for men who wouldn’t mind being OTT.

5. Extended Elegance

Yes, last but not the least accessories for men have seen the light of the day, big time. Studded brooches, layered Kundan necklaces teamed with solid colour ethnic kurtas define the new ethnic for men today.

Tell us, what you wore to a recent wedding?

---By Neha Saxena