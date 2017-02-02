Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor rule the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Kunal Rawal!
New Delhi: The young and talented fashion designer Kunal Rawal found starry presence for his show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Varun Dhawan walked the ramp for Kunal while Arjun Kapoor was pulled over to join in at the stage by none other than buddy Badrinath.
Yes! Varun aka Badrinath actually pulled Arjun over to join him on stage. The amazing menswear collection found a number of guests rooting for the designer and starry showstoppers. Previously, we have Shahid Kapoor supporting and donning outfits made by Kunal.
Varun and Arjun, both shared some snaps on Twitter. Check out the pictures when men ruled the ramp!
At @kunalrawalvibe show today !!! pic.twitter.com/BOkkJViNBD
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 1, 2017
Stopping the show For @kunalrawalvibe @LakmeFashionWk pic.twitter.com/aqqRwdKNHr
— VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017
Friends. Walking for my friend @kunalrawalvibe with my friend @arjunk26. Who got pissed I picked him up but then pic.twitter.com/sMtlM7MOzr
— VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017
