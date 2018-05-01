Summer drinks: Cool recipes to beat the heat

New Delhi: Ditch your everyday lime soda and drinks with sugar-loaded syrups. Try out innovative summer coolers with fruits like phalsa, watermelon and basil, suggest expert chefs.
Chef Gautam Mehrishi, the host of Living Foodz's TV show Hello Summer, and Chef Swasti Food Strategist at Foodhall.com, have listed recipes for you to try out.
Phalse Ka Shorba
Ingredients
Phalsa (Grewia Asiatica) 500 gm
Salt 1 tsp
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Mustard oil 2½ tbsp
Cumin seeds 1½ tsp
Ginger powder 1½ tsp
Water As required
Olive oil 2 drops
Red chili half
Asafoetida 1 tsp
Crushed black pepper 1 tsp
Sugar 1½ tbsp
Thyme leaves As required
Basil leaves As required
Celery leaves As required
Boiled phalsa For garnish
Black pepper For garnish
Method:
Take 500gm Grewia Asiatica and wash it properly in water. Then add it in a pot and sprinkle salt and stir.
To prepare stock, add turmeric powder, mustard oil, cumin seeds, ginger powder and mix it well. Let the berries soften in the pot and add water as required. Keep mixing on high flame and let it cook for 8-10 minutes. Take a big bowl and put a strainer on it.
Now add the berries from the pan and drain out the water and mash the berries. Now add the berry pulp to the drained-out juice and crush it again in the bowl. Strain it again and mash a little more.
In another hot pot, add olive oil, red chillies, cumin seeds, asafoetida, crushed black pepper and roast it well. Then add drained out berries puree, ginger powder, water as required, sugar, some thyme, basil and celery leaves and stir and cook it well.
For presentation: Take two glasses and put some boiled berries in it. Add pinch of sugar and 3 to 4 drops of mustard oil. Take out shorba mixture from pot and pour into glass. Sprinkle black pepper powder and serve.
Watermelon Basil Cooler
Ingredients:
Watermelon chunks 4 cups
Small basil leaves 2-3
Club soda 2 cups
Lemon juice 3 tbsp
Handful of crushed ice
Method:
Place the watermelon chunks, lemon juice and basil leaves in a food processor and purée until smooth.
Pour it into a mason jar jug. Add the club soda and mix well. Add crushed ice. Garnish with a large basil leaf and a slice of lime.
Hare Pyaaz Ka Khaas Sharbat
Ingredients
Chopped green onion 2-3 cup
Crushed ice cubes 8 cubes
Jaggery 2 tbsp
Vanilla sugar 3-4 tbsp
Vanilla extract 1½ -2 tbsp
Black salt to taste
Tamarind puree 1 tbsp
Peeled oranges 2
Amaranth leaves 5-6
Fresh bread slices 1-2
Chopped rhubarb 1 ½ tbsp
Orange slices 4-5
Finely chopped lemon 1-2 slices
Vanilla sugar ½ tsp
Lemon slices For garnish
Mint leaves For garnish
Method
In a blender jar, add chopped spring onion, crushed ice cubes and blend it well. In a bowl add jaggery, vanilla sugar, vanilla extract, black salt and tamarind puree. Add segments of peeled oranges and squeeze out the remaining orange pulp, amaranth leaves, bread slices and mix it well.
Then in a blender jar, add finely chopped rhubarb and pour mixture in blender from the bowl. Now blend it well and prepare a smooth paste.
For presentation:
In a glass, put orange slices, rhubarb, black salt to taste, chopped lemon, vanilla sugar and crushed ice cubes. Take out onion paste from blender and pour in glass. Garnish with rhubarb, vanilla sugar, lemon slice and mint leaves.
Summer Lime Caprese
An Italian-style caprese salad is always spot on too and so easy to throw together. All you need to do is layer cool tomato slices and soft mozzarella between fresh basil leaves with a drizzle of olive oil and some cracked pepper on top.
Ingredients:
Cherry tomatoes halved 200g
Bocconcini, cut into small pieces 100g
Fresh basil 30g
Extra virgin olive oil 3-4 tsp
Arqa Summer Lime Dressing 8-10 gm
Sea salt to taste
Toothpicks/satay sticks
Method:
Combine extra virgin olive oil with arqa summer lime dressing to make a smooth emulsion. Thread half a cherry tomato, a small piece of basil leaf, and a mozzarella ball onto the toothpicks until all ingredients are used.
Drizzle the dressing generously on the sticks leaving the end clean. Sprinkle sea salt to taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate for an hour before serving.