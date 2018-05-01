Summer drinks: Cool recipes to beat the heat

New Delhi: Ditch your everyday lime soda and drinks with sugar-loaded syrups. Try out innovative summer coolers with fruits like phalsa, watermelon and basil, suggest expert chefs.

Chef Gautam Mehrishi, the host of Living Foodz's TV show Hello Summer, and Chef Swasti Food Strategist at Foodhall.com, have listed recipes for you to try out.

Phalse Ka Shorba

Ingredients

Phalsa (Grewia Asiatica) 500 gm

Salt 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Mustard oil 2½ tbsp

Cumin seeds 1½ tsp

Ginger powder 1½ tsp

Water As required

Olive oil 2 drops

Red chili half

Asafoetida 1 tsp

Crushed black pepper 1 tsp

Sugar 1½ tbsp

Thyme leaves As required

Basil leaves As required

Celery leaves As required

Boiled phalsa For garnish

Black pepper For garnish

Method:

Take 500gm Grewia Asiatica and wash it properly in water. Then add it in a pot and sprinkle salt and stir.

To prepare stock, add turmeric powder, mustard oil, cumin seeds, ginger powder and mix it well. Let the berries soften in the pot and add water as required. Keep mixing on high flame and let it cook for 8-10 minutes. Take a big bowl and put a strainer on it.

Now add the berries from the pan and drain out the water and mash the berries. Now add the berry pulp to the drained-out juice and crush it again in the bowl. Strain it again and mash a little more.

In another hot pot, add olive oil, red chillies, cumin seeds, asafoetida, crushed black pepper and roast it well. Then add drained out berries puree, ginger powder, water as required, sugar, some thyme, basil and celery leaves and stir and cook it well.

For presentation: Take two glasses and put some boiled berries in it. Add pinch of sugar and 3 to 4 drops of mustard oil. Take out shorba mixture from pot and pour into glass. Sprinkle black pepper powder and serve.

Watermelon Basil Cooler

Ingredients:

Watermelon chunks 4 cups

Small basil leaves 2-3

Club soda 2 cups

Lemon juice 3 tbsp

Handful of crushed ice

Method:

Place the watermelon chunks, lemon juice and basil leaves in a food processor and purée until smooth.

Pour it into a mason jar jug. Add the club soda and mix well. Add crushed ice. Garnish with a large basil leaf and a slice of lime.

Hare Pyaaz Ka Khaas Sharbat

Ingredients

Chopped green onion 2-3 cup

Crushed ice cubes 8 cubes

Jaggery 2 tbsp

Vanilla sugar 3-4 tbsp

Vanilla extract 1½ -2 tbsp

Black salt to taste

Tamarind puree 1 tbsp

Peeled oranges 2

Amaranth leaves 5-6

Fresh bread slices 1-2

Chopped rhubarb 1 ½ tbsp

Orange slices 4-5

Finely chopped lemon 1-2 slices

Vanilla sugar ½ tsp

Lemon slices For garnish

Mint leaves For garnish

Method

In a blender jar, add chopped spring onion, crushed ice cubes and blend it well. In a bowl add jaggery, vanilla sugar, vanilla extract, black salt and tamarind puree. Add segments of peeled oranges and squeeze out the remaining orange pulp, amaranth leaves, bread slices and mix it well.

Then in a blender jar, add finely chopped rhubarb and pour mixture in blender from the bowl. Now blend it well and prepare a smooth paste.

For presentation:

In a glass, put orange slices, rhubarb, black salt to taste, chopped lemon, vanilla sugar and crushed ice cubes. Take out onion paste from blender and pour in glass. Garnish with rhubarb, vanilla sugar, lemon slice and mint leaves.

Summer Lime Caprese

An Italian-style caprese salad is always spot on too and so easy to throw together. All you need to do is layer cool tomato slices and soft mozzarella between fresh basil leaves with a drizzle of olive oil and some cracked pepper on top.

Ingredients:

Cherry tomatoes halved 200g

Bocconcini, cut into small pieces 100g

Fresh basil 30g

Extra virgin olive oil 3-4 tsp

Arqa Summer Lime Dressing 8-10 gm

Sea salt to taste

Toothpicks/satay sticks

Method:

Combine extra virgin olive oil with arqa summer lime dressing to make a smooth emulsion. Thread half a cherry tomato, a small piece of basil leaf, and a mozzarella ball onto the toothpicks until all ingredients are used.

Drizzle the dressing generously on the sticks leaving the end clean. Sprinkle sea salt to taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate for an hour before serving.