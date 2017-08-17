2017 FIFA Awards: It's Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in the fight for world's best again

New Delhi: As predicted the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued to dominate the shortlisted list for world's best footballer award on Thursday.

The FIFA announced a 24-strong list today for its 'The Best FIFA Men`s Player' award, to be announced on October 23, in London.

This is the second edition of the annual 'The Best FIFA Football Awards' events, after FIFA last year opted to go solo in awarding the best player after ending its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football.

Last year, Ronaldo pipped Messi to win the crown. And this time, the Real Madrid/Portuguese superstar is likely to get the better of bitter rival and prodigious Barcelona and Argentina playmaker.

Ronaldo enjoyed another remarkable season in which he inspired Madrid to a La Liga/Champions League double, while Messi topped him in the Spanish goalscoring charts. Messi also breached the landmark 500-goal mark for the club.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who guided the club has been nominated for best men`s coach. He is likely to win the award, ahead of Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus) and Carlo Ancelotti (FC Bayern Munich).

In another shortlist, American legend Carli Lloyd again makes the list of 10 in contention to be "Best FIFA" woman player. She is the US World Cup winner and two-time Olympic champion. She won the inaugural winner last year.

Here are the shortlists:

The best men`s player: Pierre Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, AC Milan), Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, Juventus), Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Argentina, Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden, Manchester United), Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona), Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur), N`Golo Kante (France, Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich), Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona), Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), Keylor Navas (Costa Rica, Real Madrid), Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich), Neymar (Brazil, Paris St Germain), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid), Alexis Sanchez (Chile, Arsenal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona), Arturo Vidal (Chile, Bayern Munich)

The best women`s player: Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City), Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela, Santa Clarita Blue Heat), Pernille Harder (Denmark, Wolfsburg), Sam Kerr (Australia, Sky Blue), Carli Lloyd (USA, Houston Dash/Manchester City), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon), Lieke Martens (Netherlands, Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Bayern Munich), Wendie Renard (France, Lyon), Jodie Taylor (England, Arsenal)

The best men`s coach: Massimiliano Allegri (Italy, coach of Juventus), Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Bayern Munich), Antonio Conte (Italy, Chelsea), Luis Enrique (Spain, Barcelona), Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City), Leonardo Jardim (Portugal, Monaco), Joachim Loew (Germany, German national team), Jose Mourinho (Portugal, Manchester United), Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina, Tottenham Hotspur), Diego Simeone (Argentina, Atletico Madrid), Tite (Brazil, Brazilian national team), Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

The best women`s coach: Olivier Echouafni (France, French national team), Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea), Ralf Kellermann (Germany, Wolfsburg), Xavi Llorens (Spain, Barcelona), Nils Nielsen (Denmark, Danish national team), Florence Omagbemi (Nigeria, Nigerian national team), Gerard Precheur (France, Lyon), Dominik Thalhammer (Austria, Austrian national team), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Netherlands national team), Hwang Yong-Bong (North Korea, North Korean national and under-20 teams)