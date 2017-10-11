2018 FIFA World Cup: Teams qualified so far

New Delhi: Lionel Messi scored a stunning hat-trick to help Argentina qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. But the Netherlands, Chile and United States of America (USA) were not so lucky as some of the biggest footballing nations failed to qualify for the Russia World Cup.

As of 11 October, 23 nations have booked their respective places for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Hosts: Russia

Europe: Belgium (UEFA Group H winners), England (UEFA Group F winners), Germany (UEFA Group C winners), Iceland (UEFA Group I winners), Poland (UEFA Group E winners), Russia (as hosts), Serbia (UEFA Group D winners), Spain (UEFA Group G winners), France (UEFA Group A winners), Portugal (UEFA Group B winners)

Africa: Egypt (CAF Third Round Group E winners), Nigeria (CAF Third Round Group B winners)

Asia: Iran (AFC Third Round Group A winners), Japan (AFC Third Round Group B winners), Saudi Arabia (AFC Third Round Group B runners-up), South Korea (AFC Third Round Group A runners-up)

North, Latin America: Costa Rica (CONCACAF Fifth Round runners-up), Mexico (CONCACAF Fifth Round winners), Panama (CONCACAF Fifth Round 3rd place)

South America: Brazil (CONMEBOL winners), Uruguay (CONMEBOL runners-up), Argentina (CONMEBOL 3rd place), Colombia (CONMEBOL 4th place)

The World Cup finals will be held from 14 June to 15 July, 2018 with 32 teams taking part in world's biggest single event sporting carnival. A total of 64 matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 Russian cities. The final is scheduled for 15 July, 2018, to be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.