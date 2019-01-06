AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Thailand: Live Updates

India take on Thailand in the first clash ever between the two nations on Sunday. The former will look to get past the group stage in 2019 after failing in their previous two attempts in 1984 and 2012.

Here are the live-match updates:

# Here are the lineups from both the sides!

# Can India start with a win against Thailand?

Coming on the back of some impressive results in the recent months, the Indian men's football team will look to take inspiration from the same when the 97th-ranked side begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against 118th-placed Bahrain at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The AFC's continental showpiece event, which began on Saturday and will run till February 1, is featuring a total of 24 teams divided into six groups of four sides each.

The two top sides from each of the six groups as well as four third-placed teams will make it to the Round of 16.

India, who have been drawn alongside hosts UAE, Bahrain and Thailand in Group A, are making their fourth appearance at the AFC Asian Cup. They ended as runner-ups in 1964 while they finished last in the group stage in 1984 and 2011.

If India managed to beat Thailand, then a draw in the remaining two group matches could be enough for them to make it to the knock-out round.

India:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhashish Bose, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackiechand Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Sumeet Passi, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhteri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Thailand:

Goalkeepers- Chatchai Budprom, Saranon Anuin, Siwarak Tedsungnoen

Defenders- Theerathon Bunmathan, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Adisorn Promrak, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Suphan Thongsong, Mika Chunuonsee, Tristan Do

Midfielders- Sasalak Haiprakhon, Sumanya Purisai, Thitipan Puangchan, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Tanaboon Kesarat, Chanathip Songkrasin, Pokklaw Anan

Forwards- Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda, Chananan Pombuppha, Siroch Chatthong, Supachai Jaided