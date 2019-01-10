AFC Asian Cup 2019: India vs UAE Live updates

The Indian men's football team might have made a promising start to their campaign with a crushing 4-1 win over Thailand, but they will face a much tougher challenge when they take on hosts and 79th-ranked UAE in their second Group A clash at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

# After donning white in the opening match against Thailand, the Indian men are sporting blue jersey today. UAE, on the other hand, are wearing all whites in their second match of the tournament and they get the proceedings underway.

# The match is all set to get underway. It will be intresting to see who will get the upperhand today.

KICK-OFF | IND UAE The game is underway in Abu Dhabi, a crucial game for both sides, who will get the upper hand tonight? #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/SObJgAMZoG — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 10, 2019

# The two sides have walked down the pitch for the national anthem!

# Meanwhile, this is what India's coach Stephen Constantine has to say ahead of the match!

"We are not coming here for a draw. We are coming to win the game and our target is to qualify from the group stages. We had taken the first step against Thailand and now we have to take the next one": @StephenConstan #INDUAE #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #AsianDream #BlueTigers — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 10, 2019

# Here are the lineups of the two sides!

IND UAE Can the Indians repeat their phenomenal performance against the hosts of the #AsianCup2019? Less than one hour to find out. pic.twitter.com/KJ4WJZbmai — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 10, 2019

# India vs UAE!

The Indian football team kicked off their AFC Asian Cup campaign in Dubai with a stunning 4-1 win over Thailand in the opening contest of the coveted tournament.

Thailand, despite being bolstered by the presence of key players such as Teerasil Dangda and Chanathip Songkrasin, were simply outplayed by Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan.

But India cannot sit on its laurels for long as they are up for a much tougher opponent in the form of UAE on Thursday.

Hosts UAE are sitting pretty at 18 places higher than India in the FIFA World Rankings. Their strength can be gauged from the fact that they have been a regular at the AFC Asian Cup tournament, while the Blue Tigers have reacjed to this stage only for the fourth time.

The two sides have played 13 times against each other and India have lost eight and registered only two wins. India and UAE last met in 2011 in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match and that match ended in a 2-2 draw.

For UAE, the AFC Asia Cup 2019 tournament has not started on a very positive note as the hosts managed to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bahrain.

Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that India will be more confident than UAE when both sides will take to the field on Thursday. Apart from Chhetri and Kuruniyan, Jeje Lalpekhua, Udanta Singh and youngster Anirudh Thapa also looked in good touch in the opening match against Thailand.

Defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika will have a very important role to play as UAE is known for playing attacking football and they boast of strikers like Ali Mabkhout and Khalil among their ranks.

India:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhashish Bose, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackiechand Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Sumeet Passi, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhteri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

UAE:

Goalkeepers: Khalid Eisa, Ali Khaseif , Mohamed Al Shamsi

Defenders: Mohamed Ahmed , Ismail Ahmed , Khalifa Al Hammadi , Fares Juma , Khalifa Mubarak , Al Hassan Saleh , Walid Abbas

Midfielders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Amer Abdulrahman , Mohamed Abdulrahman , Khalfan Mubarak , Majed Hassan , Ismail Al Hammadi , Ali Salmeen , Khamis Esmail , Saif Rashid

Forwards: Ali Mabkhout , Ahmed Khalil , Ismail Matar , Mohammad Khalvan