India U16 vs South Korea U16

AFC U16 Championship: Twitterati hail valiant Indian U16 football team after narrow 0-1 loss to South Korea

The India U16 side fell short of scripting history after losing 0-1 to heavyweights South Korea U16 in the quarterfinals of AFC U16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. 

AFC U16 Championship: Twitterati hail valiant Indian U16 football team after narrow 0-1 loss to South Korea
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The India U16 fell short of scripting history after losing 0-1 to heavyweights South Korea U16 in the quarterfinals of AFC U16 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. 

Qualifying after a gap of 16 years, India were one win away from a historic semifinal appearance in the tournament and a first-ever direct merit qualification into the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup. 

The Indian colts were knocked out as Korea Republic sealed the match through substitute Jeong Sang-bin in the 68th minute. 

A series of passes in the final-third allowed Korea's Choi Min-seo to unleash a blinder on target. India's goalkeeper Niraj Kumar managed to block Min-seo's strike but a surging Jeong Sang-bin, making most of the rebound, tapped into an empty net.  

The Indian colts, after 337 minutes,  conceded their first goal in the tournament. Coach Bibiano Fernandes’s side had punched above their belt to keep the probing South Koreans, who had scored 12 goals in their group games, at bay throughout the match. 

Indian fans took to Twitter to hail India’s spirited performance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India last qualified to the quarters of the AFC U16 Championship in 2002. They went down 1-3 to the same opponents, the then South Korea U16 side, who went on to lift the cup.

