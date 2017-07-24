close
Alvaro Morata must make hit the ground running to fill Diego Costa void at Chelsea: Cesc Fabregas

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 11:23
Re

 New Delhi: Chelsea`s record signing Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi will need to make an immediate impact in the upcoming season to fill the void left by striker Diego Costa, midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said.

Morata arrived at Stamford Bridge last week for a reported fee of around 70 million pounds ($91.11 million) from Real Madrid. He will replace Chelsea`s first choice forward Diego Costa, who has been told he will not feature in the club`s plans next season.

With Chelsea returning to Champions League, Batshuayi is also expected to shoulder Chelsea`s goalscoring burden after starting only seven games in all competitions last season.

"They are two young strikers who will have to improve as quick as possible because they are our main strikers," Fabregas told reporters.

"When you are the main striker for Chelsea you need to fight for all the competitions and if you are going to fight for all competitions you need your strikers to score lots of goals."

"He (Morata) has a lot of potential, the same as Michy to improve. It`s up to them how far they want to go."

Fabregas believes the entire squad will get more chances to prove themselves next season, with manager Antonio Conte`s side hoping to challenge on domestic and European fronts.

"Last season, because of the schedule with no Champions League and we went out early in the League Cup, we were all fit for most of the season, the manager didn`t have to make a lot of changes," Fabregas added.

"The manager has said himself it is a long season ahead with lots of games ...I`m sure we will have more opportunities ahead of us."

Champions Chelsea will host Burnley in the opening game of their league campaign on Aug. 12.

Alvaro Morata Cesc Fabregas Chelsea FC Diego Costa Premier League Football News

