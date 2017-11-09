Arsenal aim to finish above Tottenham Hotspur, says Jack Wilshere

London: Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on Thursday asserted his club is aiming to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League (EPL) tie on Saturday and finish above them in the points table.

After 11 matches, Arsenal are currently seated sixth in the table with 19 points while Tottenham are third with 23.

"They've come a long way in the last few years, they finished above us last year, and we want to finish above them this year," Sky Sports quoted the 25-year-old as saying.

"But it's not all about that, we don`t just look at them. We want to finish as high as we can. We know it's going to be a tough game. It's at the Emirates, so we have to take the game to them," Wilshere added.

The English international also said the London derby will be a massive match and they are focused to clinch three points from it.

"We'll see. You're only as good as your last game. We lost our last game and we need to bounce back. It's a massive game, and we're looking to get three points. We'll be ready for it," Wilshere said.