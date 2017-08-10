close
Arsenal star Theo Walcott unveils 'Om Namah Shivaya' tattoo, fans lose calm on Twitter

Lord Shiva is a highly ranked god in the Hindu echelon and the chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' is sung by devotees in prayers, especially during Maha Shivratri.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 09:12
Arsenal star Theo Walcott unveils &#039;Om Namah Shivaya&#039; tattoo, fans lose calm on Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter (@theowalcott)

New Delhi: Arsenal star Theo Walcott sent Twitter into meltdown after he unveiled a brand new tattoo, paying homage to one of the highest gods in the Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva.

The 2017-18 English Premier League is set to get underway, with the London club looking to force a better challenge for league title after finishing at a mediocre 6th position last term. Whether Arsenal will win titles or not, only time will tell, but they surely have won quite a few Indian fans, thanks to Walcott's new tattoo.

The England international got a tattoo which read ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, a phrase which literally translates to ‘salutations to Shiva’. 

"Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness," Walcott tweeted along with the picture of his new tattoo.

Lord Shiva is a highly ranked god in the Hindu echelon and the chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' is sung by devotees in prayers, especially during Maha Shivratri.

The mantra Om Namah Shivaya actually means "I offer to Shiva a respectful invocation of His Name", and not merely "I respectfully invoke His Name".

Traditionally, the chant is accepted to be a powerful healing mantra which benefits in all physical and mental ailments. Soulful recitation of this mantra brings peace to the heart and joy to the soul. 
Many Hindu teachers also consider the recitation of these syllables as a sound therapy for the body and nectar for the Soul. 

Seeing an extremely popular football star get an 'Om Namah Shivaya' tattoo done, Twitterati just couldn't keep calm in excitement.

The Indian Twitter users seemed really thrilled after seeing the Arsenal star's new tattoo, while there were some who thought that this was a sign that Walcott was moving to China (assuming the tattoo was in Chinese).

