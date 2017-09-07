close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Arsene Wenger backs Alexis Sanchez to hit top-form after transfer fiasco

Asked if Sanchez`s departure had been contingent on Lemar`s arrival, Wenger replied: "That`s what I read everywhere, yes.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 14:49
Arsene Wenger backs Alexis Sanchez to hit top-form after transfer fiasco
Reuters

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has voiced confidence that Alexis Sanchez will put his aborted transfer to Manchester City behind him "very quickly".

Arsenal reportedly agreed a fee for Sanchez with City on transfer deadline day, only for the deal to collapse after Wenger was unable to complete a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Sanchez looked miserable during Arsenal`s 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool prior to the international break and then suffered successive defeats with Chile in World Cup qualifying.

But Wenger said: "I have no doubt about Alexis`s mind and mentality, that people question.

"He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not (at) against Liverpool. It was his first game and he has suffered a negative experience with Chile.

"But he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best."

Despite reports Arsenal had agreed to sell Sanchez to City, Wenger would not go into detail about what had happened on deadline day.

"The transfer market is over. There was a lot going on on that front," the Frenchman told a press conference at Arsenal`s London Colney training base on Thursday.

"It`s very difficult for me to speak about that because the most important thing now is our next game."

Asked if Sanchez`s departure had been contingent on Lemar`s arrival, Wenger replied: "That`s what I read everywhere, yes.

"My view is that it is too difficult to speak about that because Lemar is now in Monaco and of course Sanchez is here.

"I believe you have to keep a certain confidentiality about transfer negotiations. Many things happen at the last second."

But the Arsenal manager dismissed suggestions the move for Lemar had failed to materialise because the France international did not want to come to the Emirates Stadium.

"He decided to stay in Monaco and you have to respect that," Wenger said.

"The player has a three-year contract to go, so overall you have to respect that."

Arsenal host Bournemouth on Saturday and Wenger would not say whether midfielder Jack Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at the south-coast club, would be in his squad.

But he gave a positive update on the fitness of long-term injury victim Santi Cazorla.

The Spanish midfielder has not played since sustaining an ankle injury against Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Champions League last October.

"Santi is having his first run today," Wenger said.

"The flexibility of his ankle is good, his mobility is good and now it`s time to get him back to full fitness without any setbacks.

"It`s difficult to predict when he will be available again -- not before Christmas. But I hope after Christmas he will be available."

TAGS

Arsene WengerAlexis SanchezArsenalFootball TransfersEPLFootball News

From Zee News

Watch: Bangladesh&#039;s Nasir Hossain gives a unique send-off to Pat Cummins
cricket

Watch: Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain gives a unique send-...

Mitchell Starc set to lead Australia’s attack in Ashes
cricket

Mitchell Starc set to lead Australia’s attack in Ashes

Anirban Lahiri gets wildcard entry at Presidents Cup
Other Sports

Anirban Lahiri gets wildcard entry at Presidents Cup

South Africa tour to reveal if Virat Kohli has standout team in India’s cricket history
cricket

South Africa tour to reveal if Virat Kohli has standout tea...

Nathan Lyon sets several milestones during ultra-successful performance against Bangladesh
cricket

Nathan Lyon sets several milestones during ultra-successful...

Watch: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan bags hat-trick in CPL 2017
cricket

Watch: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan bags hat-trick in CP...

Virat Kohli gets questioned for not remembering Anil Kumble in Teacher’s Day post
cricket

Virat Kohli gets questioned for not remembering Anil Kumble...

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli did not win toss in sole T20I, but Upul Tharanga did
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli did not win toss in sole T2...

Virat Kohli and Co at a level most teams want to be: Sri Lanka interim-coach Nic Pothas
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli and Co at a level most teams want to be: Sri La...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video