La Liga

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praises goalkeeper Jan Oblak ahead of Barçelona clash

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday evening, Simeone said that the club management wants Jan Oblak to remain with Atletico Madrid beyond his current contract which ends in 2021. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@atletienglish

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said that goalkeeper Jan Oblak is important for the team heading into this weekend`s upcoming La Liga clash with defending champions Barcelona.

Atletico are currently third in La Liga with 23 points, just one behind leaders Barcelona.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday evening, Simeone said that the club management wants Oblak to remain with Atletico Madrid beyond his current contract which ends in 2021, reports Efe news.

"I know that the club is working so that Jan Oblak can continue with us," Simeone said. "We have chatted with him during the week and he has a very clear ideas about what he wants and needs."

With regard to his own future with the team, Simeone said that while Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has broached the idea of renewing his contract, the two men have yet to discuss specific details.

"I am happy. I have even more energy than the first day I arrived at the club," the Argentine said, even though he emphasized in response to a subsequent question that his importance to Atletico depends entirely on results.

Diego Simeone was named as the best club coach in the world for the year 2015-2016.

