close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund; becomes second-most expensive player in the world

He ergo, becomes the second most expensive player after Neymar's 222 million euros deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Not only so, he is now the costliest player in La Liga with his fee surpassing what Real Madrid had paid to rope in Gareth Bale in 2013.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 23:13
Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund; becomes second-most expensive player in the world
Twitter grab (@FCBarcelona)

New Delhi: French international Ousmane Dembele has been roped in by Spanish Giants Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal worth 105 million euros ($125 million/ £135.5m ) along with add-ons, as announced by the club on Friday. Ergo, the Catalans close in on the second-highest transfer deal ever, after Neymar's 222 million euros last month.

The 20-year-old forward moves to Camp Nou from German club Borussia Dortmund where he was serving a suspension since his boycott from training sessions a few days back right after the club's rejection of Barcelona's first bid. Accounting his last season with Dortmund, he had found the net 10 times and served as assistance 20 times in all the competitions to help his side finish third and clinch the German Cup.

Barcelona finally today, closed in on the deal on official grounds. 105 million euros is where the deal stands along with add ons which will be going up to 42 million euros, as per Dortmund. He ergo, becomes the second most expensive player after Neymar's 222 million euros deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Not only so, he is now the costliest player in La Liga with his fee surpassing what Real Madrid had paid to rope in Gareth Bale in 2013.

 

"Dembele gurantees depth. That is something we have lost and something that we need. He has the ability to play on both side of the attack and can play as a centre forward too. So he brings about a lot of possibilities. He is fast, he plays deep, he is skillful, and we are hoping that he can bring a lot of things to us," said Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. "We are excited about this signing."

Barca reports claim that that the French international would arrive at Camp Nou on Sunday and will have his medical on Monday.  

TAGS

BarcelonaOusmane DembeleBorussia DortmundCamp NouNeymarFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Second seed Simona Halep draws Maria Sharapova in first round at Flushing Meadows
Tennis

US Open 2017: Second seed Simona Halep draws Maria Sharapov...

Arsenal face tough Europa League group stage ties against Cologne and Red Star Belgrade
Football

Arsenal face tough Europa League group stage ties against C...

Pakistan ignores Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal for World XI series
cricket

Pakistan ignores Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal for World XI...

ENG vs WI: Joe Root equals world record for 50-plus scores in 12 consecutive Test matches
cricket

ENG vs WI: Joe Root equals world record for 50-plus scores...

US Open 2017: Eight contenders for World No. 1 spot in WTA rankings as battle heads to Flushing Meadows
Tennis

US Open 2017: Eight contenders for World No. 1 spot in WTA...

2017 BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to enter semis; assured of a bronze
Badminton

2017 BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Sun Yu 21-1...

Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar following phenomenal partnership vs SL
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kuma...

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: When and what time is the fight in India?
Other Sports

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: When and what time is t...

Chennai Super Kings propose draft system in IPL to retain core team
cricket

Chennai Super Kings propose draft system in IPL to retain c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video