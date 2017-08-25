Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund; becomes second-most expensive player in the world

New Delhi: French international Ousmane Dembele has been roped in by Spanish Giants Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal worth 105 million euros ($125 million/ £135.5m ) along with add-ons, as announced by the club on Friday. Ergo, the Catalans close in on the second-highest transfer deal ever, after Neymar's 222 million euros last month.

The 20-year-old forward moves to Camp Nou from German club Borussia Dortmund where he was serving a suspension since his boycott from training sessions a few days back right after the club's rejection of Barcelona's first bid. Accounting his last season with Dortmund, he had found the net 10 times and served as assistance 20 times in all the competitions to help his side finish third and clinch the German Cup.

Barcelona finally today, closed in on the deal on official grounds. 105 million euros is where the deal stands along with add ons which will be going up to 42 million euros, as per Dortmund. He ergo, becomes the second most expensive player after Neymar's 222 million euros deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Not only so, he is now the costliest player in La Liga with his fee surpassing what Real Madrid had paid to rope in Gareth Bale in 2013.

"Dembele gurantees depth. That is something we have lost and something that we need. He has the ability to play on both side of the attack and can play as a centre forward too. So he brings about a lot of possibilities. He is fast, he plays deep, he is skillful, and we are hoping that he can bring a lot of things to us," said Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. "We are excited about this signing."

Barca reports claim that that the French international would arrive at Camp Nou on Sunday and will have his medical on Monday.