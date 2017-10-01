Barcelona play La Liga match behind closed doors

New Delhi: Barcelona FC's La Liga match against Las Palmas has been made to play indoors at Camp Nou after the Spanish league refused to postpone the match on Sunday.

It was a direct result of the clashes between police and voters over Catalonia independence referendum, which is deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

At least 91 people have reportedly been injured in clashes between police and voters in Catalonia today over the independence referendum for the region.

FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression

"Given the exceptional nature of these events, the board of directors has decided that the first-team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors, following the Professional Football League`s refusal to postpone the game," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barca have long supported Catalonia`s right for a vote on independence, without throwing their weight behind the yes or no camp.

Last week the club released a strongly-worded statement condemning arrests of regional Catalan government figures in "the defence of the nation, to democracy, to freedom of speech, and to self-determination".

In the run-up to the referendum, La Liga boss Javier Tebas had warned Barcelona that the Catalan club would be expelled if the region seceded.

Interestingly, Las Palmas announced they will wear a Spanish flag on their shirts as a show of support for a united Spain.

"We have decided to embroider on our shirt a small Spanish flag and today`s date, October 1, to quietly demonstrate our hope in the future of this country, and in the good will of those who live in it, in search of the best understanding," Las Palmas said in a statement.

And Las Palmas criticised Barca`s stance for heightening the tension around the match.

"The Catalan government have decided to celebrate a referendum against Spanish law, with all the international exposure that events in the Camp Nou will have," continued Las Palmas` statement.

Huge queues of fans waited outside the 99,000 capacity Camp Nou for hours until the final decision was made less than 30 minutes before kick-off.

(With AFP inputs)