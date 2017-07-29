close
Barcelona teammates urge Neymar to resist temptation of moving to Paris Saint-Germain

Defender Gerard Pique feels that Neymar doesn't know what to do and so the teammates are all helping him make the right decision.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 13:47
Reuters

New Delhi: "Feeling good," said Barcelona forward Neymar, on Friday at a promotional event in Miami and thus broke his silence, but didn't utter a word on the ongoing speculation surrounding his rumoured move to Paris Saint-Germain or about the training spat with team-newbie Nelsen Semedo.

It has been quite some time now that there has been a rumoured and a possible transfer move to PSG with the French club ready to put forth a record-breaking USD 256 million (218 million euros) to rope in Neymar. And such rumours have surged up after videos circulating on social media sites showing a small spat with teammate Semedo.

Amid such rumours Barcelona players, his teammates have repeatedly urged him to continue with the Spanish giants.

Speaking about the incident at the training ground, Andres Iniesta said, "It's true, something did happen, but that's sometimes what happens in training. All the talk about Neymar right now, everything is magnified. Things like this can happen. It's a personal decision for him, but of course, we want him to stay."

Defender Gerard Pique feels that Neymar doesn't know what to do and so the teammates are all helping him make the right decision. "Neymar and I we are very close and I want him to stay and I know the situation. Right now he doesn't know what to do and we are trying to help him, the ones [on the team] that are more close to him to take the right decision," remarked Pique.

Last week Pique had, in fact, tweeted a picture of his Brazilian teammate saying, "he stays," only later revealing that it was what he wishes for.

Strike partner Luis Suarez, who forms the formidable MSN of Barcelona, reckons that Neymar should clarify such rumours, at least for the betterment of the team. "As soon as he clarifies the situation, it's better for us and him. He will have his say when he is ready and as a teammate, I will support him," Suarez said, "Our relationship won't change. We want him to stay."

"For me, he's one of the best players in the world. He brings so much to the team and hopefully he will stay for many years," Iniesta added.

"He is worth more than USD 200 million or USD 300 million. His playing style suits us and he can only improve with us."

