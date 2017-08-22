Barcelona to sue Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar for 8.5 million Euros

New Delhi: Barcelona FC announced on Tuesday that they will sue former star Neymar for 8.5million Euros for breaching the contract.

The Brazilian completed a world-record 222-million-Euro switch to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

"In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests," Barcelona said in a statement.