Barcelona to sue Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar for 8.5 million Euros

The Brazilian completed a world-record 222-million-Euro switch to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:33
Barcelona to sue Paris Saint-Germain&#039;s Neymar for 8.5 million Euros
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Barcelona FC announced on Tuesday that they will sue former star Neymar for 8.5million Euros for breaching the contract. 

"In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests," Barcelona said in a statement.

 

TAGS

BarcelonaParis Saint-GermainNeymarNeymar PSGFootball News

