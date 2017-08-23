close
Barcelona Twitter account compromised, hackers announce Angel di Maria signing

The Spanish club, after regaining control of their social media accounts, confirmed that their accounts were hacked.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:48
Barcelona Twitter account compromised, hackers announce Angel di Maria signing
Courtesy: Twitter (@PSG_English)

New Delhi: Barcelona Twitter account had sen the entire football fraternity into a franzy after one of their tweets confirmed the signing of former Real Madrid star Angel di Maria from Paris Saint Germain. The subsequent tweets, however revealed that it was rather a breach of their social media platforms.

First on Twitter and then similar tweets were posted on FC Barcelona's Facebook account as well.

The Spanish club, after regaining control of their social media accounts, confirmed that their accounts were hacked.

With the whole Barcelona – Neymar relationship going sour after the Brazilian's record EUR 222 million move to French capital, the Catalan club have now decided to sue him for 8.5 million euros ($10 million) for breach of contract.

Barca want him to return the bonus he was paid when he signed a new five-year deal just nine months before joining PSG.

The Catalans are asking for an additional 10 percent payment due to a delay in their demands being met.

"Barcelona have taken these actions in defence of their interests, after Neymar`s contract was rescinded just a few months after he signed on until 2021," a club statement said.

Brazilian striker Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this month after the French club triggered his 222 million euros release clause, said he was surprised by the decision but warned he was not going to give in.

"It is noteworthy that this news was received with surprise, since the athlete completely fulfilled the contract then in force, with the full deposit of the amounts set out in the buy-out clause freely agreed with F.C. Barcelona for his release," Neymar`s representatives said in a statement.

(With Reuters inputs)

