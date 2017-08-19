close
Bayern Munich overpower Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga season opener

The German record champions on Friday smoothed the way within 45 minutes as goals from summer signings Niklas Suele and Corentin Tolissio established a 2-0 lead early in the game.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:39
Bayern Munich overpower Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga season opener
Courtesy: IANS

Munich: Defending champions Bayern Munich started with a 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the kick-off of the 55th Bundesliga football season.

The German record champions on Friday smoothed the way within 45 minutes as goals from summer signings Niklas Suele and Corentin Tolissio established a 2-0 lead early in the game.

Bayern extended the lead after the restart before Leverkusen scored their consolation goal through Admir Mehmedi.

The hosts started highly motivated into the season as Tolisso tested Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno with a shot on target in the opening period. It was just a matter of time before Bayern gained momentum and opened the scoring as Sebastian Rudy's cross into the box found central defender Suele, who nodded home in the 9th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen continued offensively minded despite the setback but goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was on guard to deny Karim Bellarabi from close range moments later.

Bayern remained clinical with their goal scoring opportunities and doubled the lead 18 minutes into the game when midfielder Tolisso headed home Arturo Vidal's volley into the box.

The visitors remained unimpressed and continued to work out chances but Kevin Volland was unable to overcome onrushing Bayern custodian Ulreich from close range in the 21st minute.

Tolisso should have tripled the lead but the left post denied his effort two minutes later.

Carlo Ancelotti's men remained in control of the proceedings after the restart. They were able to extend their advantage after Robert Lewandowski converted a foul play penalty to make it 3-0 on the scoreboard in the 57th minute.

The visitors kept it coming and their efforts were rewarded with 65 minutes played as Mehmedi benefited on a square pass from Julian Brandt to slot home into the top right corner.

Heiko Herrlich's men pressed relentlessly for another goal but Bayern were able to protect their lead to the end to secure a vital victory in the first game of the season.

Suele told the Bayern website after the match: "It's been a special day for me, the first match for my new club and my first goal. It was nice for me, especially regarding the great atmosphere.

"It wasn't easy, we struggled. We had presentable chances in the first half. Things didn't go so well in the second half. The freshness was missing. There were many chances. Perhaps the scoreline is a little too high."

