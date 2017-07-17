close
Bengaluru FC sign Spanish winger Antonio Rodriguez Dovale for 2017-18 ISL season

Dovale also becomes the third Spanish player in the BFC line-up alongside Juanan Gonzalez and Dimas Delgado.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 22:24

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have added more Spanish flavour to the side by signing winger Antonio Rodriguez Dovale for the 2017-18 season.

"Antonio is a good young player and a crafty winger. Having played at the highest level in Spain, he brings in vital experience which will help us in the season ahead. He still wants to continue improving and his desire to learn will help him settle down quickly," BFC head coach Albert Roca said in a statement.

Twenty-seven-year-old 'Toni', as he is widely known, joins BFC from Spanish Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano.

Born in A Coru'a in Northern Spain, Dovale spent his formative years at Obradoiro and FC Barcelona before joining Celta de Vigo in 2005 as a young player.

Two years later he was promoted to the reserve side before making his first team debut in the Segunda Divsion in 2009.

Having signed a one-year deal, Dovale is eager to begin his journey at BFC.

"I am very excited about this new challenge in my career. I know I am coming to a big club and just can't wait to start training to achieve our objectives this season. I have a good experience as a professional player and I think that this is a step forward in my career which will be very important," he said.

Bengaluru FCAntinio Rodriguez DovaleISLIndian Super LeagueFootball News

