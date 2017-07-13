Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Director

Mumbai: Former India football team skipper Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday joined the Premier Futsal League as the Talent Director spearheading the Indian amateur talent hunt programme, the organisers announced in a statement.

"Premier Futsal League has emerged as a category defining offering in the Indian sporting landscape since its introduction last year," Bhutia said.

"It has enabled youngsters in the country to take up the sport and provided a boost to the skill development amongst youth.

"It is a great honour for me to be a part of such a tournament and I hope we can provide an impetus for more and more aspiring talent to be a part of the Premier Futsal platform," Bhutia added.

Welcoming the former India striker, Premier Futsal League Managing Director Dinesh Raj said: "It is a matter of great pride and honour for us to have a personality of Bhaichung`s stature to be a part of Premier Futsal."

"We welcome Bhaichung to the Premier Futsal family and look forward to a successful association with him," he added.