close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Director

"Premier Futsal League has emerged as a category defining offering in the Indian sporting landscape since its introduction last year," Bhutia said. 

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 19:37
Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Director

Mumbai: Former India football team skipper Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday joined the Premier Futsal League as the Talent Director spearheading the Indian amateur talent hunt programme, the organisers announced in a statement.

"Premier Futsal League has emerged as a category defining offering in the Indian sporting landscape since its introduction last year," Bhutia said. 

"It has enabled youngsters in the country to take up the sport and provided a boost to the skill development amongst youth. 

"It is a great honour for me to be a part of such a tournament and I hope we can provide an impetus for more and more aspiring talent to be a part of the Premier Futsal platform," Bhutia added.

Welcoming the former India striker, Premier Futsal League Managing Director Dinesh Raj said: "It is a matter of great pride and honour for us to have a personality of Bhaichung`s stature to be a part of Premier Futsal."

"We welcome Bhaichung to the Premier Futsal family and look forward to a successful association with him," he added.

TAGS

Bhaichung BhutiaPremier Futsal leagueFootball News

From Zee News

Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid on new assignments with Team India
cricket

Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul...

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers &#039;serious and permanent&#039; brain damage
Football

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers 'serious and pe...

Ravindra Jadeja recalls &#039;rockstar&#039; moment with Shane Warne, but admits he didn&#039;t know Aussie leggie was a great bowler
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja recalls 'rockstar' moment with Sh...

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three stumps in CWC 2015 clash against Pakistan
cricket

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three...

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball boy Haris Khan for an unlikely favour after hitting 10,000th ace
Tennis

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball b...

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Supreme Court in contempt case
cricket

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Su...

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to IPL 10 winners Mumbai Indians
cricketOther Sports

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavy...

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a nail-biting final as Sourav Ganguly waived shirt in Lord&#039;s balcony
cricket

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video