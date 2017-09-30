close
Bournemouth wary of Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy, says Eddie Howe

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 08:39
Bournemouth wary of Leicester City&#039;s striker Jamie Vardy, says Eddie Howe
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Bournemouth are prepared to deal with the threat provided by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy even though he is doubtful for Saturday's Premier League game due to a hip problem, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

England international Vardy has scored twice in four league appearances against Bournemouth and Howe is taking no chances as his team look for their second league win after a poor start to the campaign.

"The games don't get any easier and Leicester come here eager themselves to win," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"They have a huge counter-attacking threat and Jamie Vardy is essential to that. He's got the pace that all good number nines have and he's a real handful.

"We`ll be preparing as if he's going to play, he's done very well against us in previous games but he`s not their only threat for sure."

Bournemouth are second-bottom in the table after losing five of their opening six games, the latest a 2-1 defeat at Everton.

"It is early stages of the season but we don`t want to leave ourselves with a mountain to climb," Howe said. "We are where we deserve to be and we have to respond to that.

"We think we've got a good squad, I have no doubt in the players but the strength of the league is extremely high this year.

"We want to win. We want to have that feeling as often as we can. Every point in this league is crucial."

