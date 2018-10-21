हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund crush lowly Stuttgart to stay top

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BlackYellow

Unbeaten Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the opening 25 minutes to beat hosts VfB Stuttgart 4-0 away on Saturday and stay three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho put them ahead with a deflected effort in the third minute before Marco Reus launched their attack for the second goal and finished it off with a fine shot in the 23rd.

Spaniard Paco Alcacer continued his spectacular scoring run two minutes later to notch his seventh league goal this season and become the first Bundesliga player to require just 106 minutes of playing time to do so.

Stuttgart, in 17th place, attempted to force their way back into the game early in the second half but quickly ran out of ideas before Dortmund took control again.

Maximilian Philipp completed the rout in the 85th minute to become Dortmund`s 14th scorer in eight league games this season. Borussia Dortmund has also scored 27 goals so far, a club record after eight games.

They are now unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches in all domestic and international competitions this season, and have scored at least four goals in their last four Bundesliga matches.

Dortmund, who earned their fourth straight league win, are on 20 points in the standings, three ahead of Werder Bremen, who beat Schalke 04 2-0, and four ahead of champions Bayern Munich, winners 3-1 at VfL Wolfsburg.

