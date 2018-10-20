हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski double hands Bayern Munich 1st win in 5 games

Bayern, whose president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge accused the media of unfair and "shameful" reporting, are now in second place on the Bundesliga table with 16 points.  

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski double hands Bayern Munich 1st win in 5 games
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBayernEN

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored once in each half and set up a third goal to steer the German champions to a 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, gifting them their first win in five games in all competitions.

The Polish striker opened his account in the 30th minute and doubled it a few minutes after half time to give embattled Bayern a much-needed boost, a day after club bosses launched a scathing attack on the media while backing coach Niko Kovac and his players despite their dip in form.

The game seemed all set to tilt in favour of the hosts in the 57th minute when Bayern winger Arjen Robben was sent off after a second booking. It was the Dutchman`s first dismissal in more than seven years.

Wolfsburg then cut the deficit through a sublime strike from Wout Weghorst in the 63rd minute and launched an all-out offensive in search of the equaliser before James Rodriguez stunned the home crowd with a curling shot following a Lewandowski pass.

Bayern, whose president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Friday accused the media of unfair and "shameful" reporting of their team`s current form, are now in second place on 16 points, four behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. 

Tags:
BundesligaBayern MunichUli HoenessKarl-Heinz RummeniggeRobert Lewandowski

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close