Cash-strapped Mohun Bagan get Rs 1 crore from its president

Kolkata: In a state of turmoil with their players not receiving salaries, Mohun Bagan on Monday got a breather with their president Swapan Sadhan Bose promising to donate Rs 1 crore to clear the dues on an "urgent basis".

The players have not received payments for the last three months, while the club is unable to decide on the squad for the upcoming season.

To make matters worse there's been an internal squabbling among some office bearers.

"We might have many differences but that should not affect the players who bring glory and laurels to our club. In view of the above I have decided to give Rs 1 crore so that the salaries of players can be paid on an urgent basis," Bose wrote to general secretary Anjan Mitra in an email, which was circulated to the media.

Led by former international Satyajeet Chatterjee, 15 members of its executive committee recently resigned, citing lack of commitment and transparency in the functioning of the club.

The club's top officials -- assistant secretary Srinjoy Bose and finance secretary Debasish Dutta -- had resigned midway in March. Mitra's team has now been reduced to a minority.

"I am deeply sad and disturbed at all the news reports about my beloved club which is going on all over the media. I am also equally concerned like my members and supporters about the present situation.

"What is more disturbing is that the players are not getting their salary for the last three months," Bose, who has been funding the club ever since its sponsor McDowell and Co pulled out, added.