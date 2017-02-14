close
Champions League: Paris St Germain's captain Thiago Silva ruled out of Barcelona clash due to injury

PSG have been eliminated in the quarter-finals twice by Barcelona, who will start the tie as favourites.

Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 12:18
Paris: Paris St Germain suffered a major blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg at home against Barcelona when captain Thiago Silva was ruled out injured on Monday.

The Brazil centre back, who missed Friday`s 3-0 Ligue 1 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux because of a muscle problem, was not included in coach Unai Emery`s squad for Tuesday`s clash at the Parc des Princes.

Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore was included in the squad after a lengthy injury layoff.

Earlier, Emery said that PSG would only stand a chance if they would be aggressive on the ball.

"The most important thing will be to win the challenges otherwise tactics will mean nothing," he told a news conference.

PSG have been eliminated in the quarter-finals twice, in 2013 and 2015, by Barca, who will start the tie as favourites.

"We know this team very well and that`s an advantage. This tie is the perfect occasion for the club to grow," Emery said. 

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 12:18

