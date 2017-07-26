close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham eager to shine in Premier League with Swansea

Abraham, who previously made only two top flight appearances with his parent club Chelsea, said he hopes to build on his 26-goal loan spell with Bristol City in the Championship last season.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:58
Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham eager to shine in Premier League with Swansea

Delhi: Striker Tammy Abraham is determined to prove himself in the Premier League and said he will surprise people in the upcoming season during his loan spell at Swansea City.

Abraham, who previously made only two top flight appearances with his parent club Chelsea, said he hopes to build on his 26-goal loan spell with Bristol City in the Championship last season.

"I would love to build on last season and do it at the top level," Abraham told the club website. 

"Everyone has seen me do it in the Championship, but I`d love to do it in the Premier League.

"People will be surprised because I`m so tall, but I do have quick feet and I have good pace to threaten defenders. Although I am tall I also like have the ball played into my feet."

Abraham is confident he can quickly adapt to Swansea`s style of play under manager Paul Clement, who worked with the 19-year old during his time at Stamford Bridge between 2007 and 2011.

"When the gaffer (Clement) came round to my house he described what he wants from this season," Abraham added. "It fits my style of play as well.

"It is a nice place to get your head down and really focus on your game. That`s what I want to do this season."

Swansea, who finished 15th last season, open their league campaign with a visit to Southampton on Aug. 12.

TAGS

Tammy AbrahamchleseaSwanseaEPL

From Zee News

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dropped catch rules out Gunaratne for entire Galle Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dropped catch rules out Gunara...

England players&#039; desire must not be questioned, says Ben Stokes
cricket

England players' desire must not be questioned, says B...

Yaya Toure backs Benjamin Mendy to make impact at Manchester City
Football

Yaya Toure backs Benjamin Mendy to make impact at Mancheste...

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shikhar Dhawan scores ton on comeback, his second century in as many matches in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shikhar Dhawan scores ton on comeb...

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble remember India&#039;s bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas
cricket

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble remember Ind...

Krunal Pandya feels proud seeing brother Hardik earning maiden Test cap from Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Krunal Pandya feels proud seeing brother Hardik earning mai...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 10 rules you need to remember as the fifth season of the tournament kicks off on July 28
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 10 rules you need to remember as t...

International Champions Cup: Manchester Untied vs Barcelona - Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Manchester Untied vs Barcelona...

IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for another disappointing innings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video