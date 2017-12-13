Chelsea vs Barcelona: A walk down the memory lane

New Delhi: Yesterday's Champions League draw sent shivers down the spine of every Catalan fan.

Barcelona versus Chelsea.

Ernesto Valverde and Antonio Conte have a lot to prepare on, and they know the rich tradition of clashes between the two teams.

Why don't we take a walk down the memory lane, eh?

Pep Guardiola had built the world's best team ever, after coming into Barcelona's helm as their team manager. The tiki taka football was nothing short of magic.

They beat Fergie's men, not once, but in two Champions League finals.

Pure wizardry in its utmost spell-bounding sense. Dominating artistic build up, leading to an orgasmic goal.

Who doesn't miss Ray Hudson screaming his lungs out to every Barcelona goal!

Well, but didn't Di Matteo and his Chelsea prove everybody wrong. The 2nd leg was nothing short of drama, a Champions League semi-final becoming a movie.

First Gary Cahill limps off, then an injured Gerard Pique departs. After 35 minutes Barcelona are one up, through a Sergio Busquets goal. The Catalans felt, that they got hold of the game, and they are on their way to finals. That's how it is against Barca, if you let them score once, you lose the game, cause it either leads to a complete onslaught or typical possession to drain your tactics out of the field.

Then, John Terry got sent off in the 37th minute, followed by Iniesta goal in the 44th minute.

Trailing 2-0, ten man Chelsea didn't have much to lose, other than putting themselves in the field and giving everything, they have got. Just before half-time, Lampard sent in a telepathic through ball to Ramires, who delightfully chipped it over Victor Valdes. The goal was so delightful, that it was disrespectful towards Valdes at the same.

"Game On," thought Chelsea.

The second half barely began, and Didier Drogba sent every Chelsea fan into a moment of 'black out.' He gave away a penalty after a foul on current Chelsea midfielder Fabregas. On stepped, Lionel Messi, the Argentina genius with 14 Champions Leagues goals in his belt already for that season. But, Alas! His spot-kick hit the crossbar, and from that moment onwards Barcelona realized that they needed to seal the game, before it went out of their hands. Barca onslaught by onslaught, that's what the second half was all about, until stoppage time. Barcelona are searching for the winner, and suddenly Fernando Torres a.k.a El Nino runs clear and sprints with the ball, with Puyol far away in his heels. Who doesn't remember the commentator screaming in disbelief, as Torres rounds off Valdes, and puts in the winner for Chelsea, which sends them into the final, and the rest is history.

Let's go a few more years back.

Well, this was one of the most epic Champions League clashes ever, which went in Chelsea's favor, who progressed on a 5-4 aggreagate. But who won't forget the Ronaldinho toe poke, as before this goal the toe poke was looked down at, and after the goal, every kid in the park tried it (including Delle Alli).

Let's go to 2009 now.

It is the 2009 Champions League semi-final 2nd leg again and its Chelsea versus Barcelona in Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are leading on aggregate through a thunderous Essien goal. The Blues could have scored more, but missed them and rued bad refeereing. Barcelona are already one man down due to a Abidal red card.

It's the third minute of stoppage time, and Barcelona pile in the pressure. Pep knows, that its now or never. Dani Alves sends in a cross, but the balls scampers around the box, and it finds Messi. Messi has been put into the fringes of the game by the Chelsea defenders. He somehow pokes the ball towards Iniesta on the borderline of the d-box. It's just slow motion then, Andres Iniesta does what he is best at, scoring late winners, he sends the ball crashing past Petr Cech, opens his shirt and goes running away in celebration.

Its chaos everywhere. Barcelona have gone through to the finals, to face United, whom they beat 2-0 in an epic match, of dominating masterclass, and kickstart the Guardiola era.