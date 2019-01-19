Chris Hughton rejects Paul Ince assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record start

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his record-breaking start at Manchester United, refuting Paul Ince's claims that "anyone" could have improved the club's form after Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Since replacing the Portuguese in December, Solskjaer has won his first six games as United manager, a club record, and Hughton said the Norwegian deserved credit for turning things around at Old Trafford.

Former United midfielder Ince said in comments published by Irish bookmaker Paddy Power earlier this week that he "could have gone in and done the same thing" because "it couldn`t get any worse at Manchester United before Jose Mourinho left."

"I don't think just anybody could have gone in and had the record (Solskjaer) has now," Hughton said ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to United.

Adding to it, he said, "I think you have to give him credit for that. In whatever way he has done that, and I don't know what way that is, he's got results."

Hughton was in the stands as United beat third-placed Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last Sunday and said he was impressed with their style of play under their new boss.

He added, "Seeing their recent games, they are playing a way that allows the quality and pace in their side to show and they look like they can score goals. They're aggressive in the way they are pressing, so at this moment they are in really good form which makes it a more difficult task for us."