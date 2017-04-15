close
» »

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores for Barcelona in UEFA Champions League, courtesy a Pakistan news channel — WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 19:02
Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores for Barcelona in UEFA Champions League, courtesy a Pakistan news channel — WATCH

New Delhi: Barcelona fans have often wondered what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is their enemy number one, but they will love the FIFA World Player the moment they hear this news from a respected Pakistani news channel.

A popular football fan page on Facebook on Friday shared a rather intriguing news clip, reporting that Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in the world;s premier club tournament, the UEFA Champions League, helping his club Barcelona in the process.

It, matter of factly, reported that Ronaldo scored two goals to beat Bayern Munich, but the seemingly pleased anchor said, it was for Barcelona. Sure, that was probably the biggest news a Barca fan can hope in the wake of their 0-3 humbling at Turin.

Here's the video clip:

For the record, the former Manchester United star became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA club competition on Wednesday night as Real Madrid beat Bayern 2-1 in their Champions League quart-final first leg match at Allianz Arena.

A night before, Barcelona have endured a 0-3 humbling at the hands of Juvnetus with the famed trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez once again failing to help the Catalans.

By the way, Barcelona and Real Madrid compete in the El Clasico, which for many is the greatest rivalry in club football. And the two superstars, Messi and Ronaldo are the symbols of Barca and Madrid respectively. They don't see eye to eye.

Cristiano Ronaldo Barcelona UEFA champions League Real Madrid Bayern Munich Lionel Messi Football

