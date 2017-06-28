close
Dani Alves confirms Juventus departure through emotional Instagram post

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has confirmed that he is leaving the Italian champions after a season in Turin in a posting on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 09:25
Dani Alves confirms Juventus departure through emotional Instagram post
Reuters

Piedmont: Juventus full-back Dani Alves has confirmed that he is leaving the Italian champions after a season in Turin in a posting on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry away with me all those who truly make Juve a great club," said the 34-year-old Brazilian in a lengthy post.

Alves, who joined Juve from Barcelona a year ago, has been tipped to team up with his former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City but he did not give any indication as to where he will go next.

However, he did add: "I don`t play football for money. I play football because I love this profession and I respect those involved in it...money will never keep me somewhere."

