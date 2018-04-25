Diego Simeone calls Diego Costa for Atletico's Europa League semis against Arsenal

Madrid: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has announced that Diego Costa, who missed the last three games with a muscle injury, was among the 20 players called up for the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals against Arsenal.

Costa, who did not train with his teammates on Tuesday, had suffered a left leg injury in the quarter-final match against Sporting Lisbon on April 12 and was sidelined during the La Liga matches against Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis, reports Efe.

However, the Spain forward has been included in the list, along with the rest of the available first squad members and three players from Atletico B: goalkeeper Alex Dos Santos, defender Sergio Gonzalez and midfielder Roberto Olabe.

Both Juanfran Torres, who sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday`s game against Real Betis, and Filipe Luis, who is still recovering from his injury, were not included in the list.

Atletico is set to be hosted by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.