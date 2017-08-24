close
English League Cup Draw: Liverpool face Leicester City, Manchester United face Burton Albion

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:02
Reuters

New Delhi: Eight-times winners Liverpool were paired with Leicester City when the draw for the third round of the English League Cup was made in Beijing on Thursday.

Liverpool`s trip to face three-times winners Leicester at King Power Stadium for their first match of the competition this year was one of four all-Premier League ties.

West Bromwich Albion host four-times winners Manchester City, Bournemouth play Brighton and Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace host Huddersfield Town.

Manchester United, who beat Southampton in last year`s final, start their defence of the trophy at home to second tier Burton Albion.

The seven Premier League sides involved in European competition all entered the draw at the third round.

Former European champions Nottingham Forest, who won the League Cup four times in the Brian Clough era, were rewarded for their 3-2 second round upset of the Premier League`s Newcastle United with a trip to Chelsea.

Twice winners Wolverhampton Wanderers also dispatched Premier League opposition in round two, beating Southampton 2-0, and were drawn at home to third tier Bristol Rovers.

Burnley striker Chris Wood, who joined the Premier League club this week and made his debut in the second round win over Blackburn Rovers, will be heading back to his former club Leeds United in the third round.

In other ties, Arsenal host Doncaster Rovers while north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur face a wait for their tie after being drawn against Derby County or Barnsley, who play their second round tie on Sept. 19.

The remainder of the third round ties will be played over the week commencing Sept. 18.

The competition is sponsored this year by Carabao Energy Drink, which is manufactured by a company based in Bangkok. The draw was moved to China earlier this week after previous draws held in the Thai capital were marred by problems.

