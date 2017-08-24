English Premier League 2017-18: Team profile of Newcastle United

New Delhi: The soccer fever courtesy English football will soon grip many fans around the world. Here we tell you all you need to know about New Castle United, one of the teams featuring in the English Premier League this season.

Not one of your fancy, big clubs but rather the tiring, hardworking one. It is one of those typical soccer clubs that has a rich history if you roll the years, having been in existence for over a century but the disappointing part has been that it has not been able to get as many trophies as it would have liked.

As far as its utmost glory is concerned, it has won four titles but when you think of these crowns, the last came 90 years ago. You have to say that its fans did have a close brush with title dreams about two decades ago when the club finished second in 1996 and 1997.

And yet it is a club that is still looking for a glory crown in modern times to establish not just a stronger identity but also a memorable legend.

But in Rafael Benitez it has one of the best men at the helm as the manager of the club. Newcastle United will be disappointed if they do not head north and aim for at least a top-10 finish in the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Their players are relatively unknown, even the skipper Jamaal Lascelles being one of the most understated players in the game.

But victory can be a delightful medicine and for them to finish at the top of the Football League Championship last season is not just a boost to be promoted to the English Premier League but also a shot in the arm to make life tougher for some of the big boys.

Founded

The club was found on December 9, 1892.

Ground

The club hosts its games at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne in England.

Manager

The club is coached by Rafael Benitez.

Captain

The club is captained by Jamaal Lascelles.

Best finish

They won the Football League First Division title four times, in 1905, 1907, 1909 and 1927.

They had their best finish in the English Premier League at number two in 1996 and 1997.

Last season's position

They were numero uno in the Football League Championship to be promoted to the English Premier League.