Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-driving: Reports

New Delhi: Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving near his home in Cheshire.

The 31-year-old striker was seen dancing on the tables and singing Oasis songs in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge last night, according to reports.

He was stopped by police following the night out and sources said he is still under arrest after being taken to a local police station where he was quizzed by officers.

He has lived in Cheshire for the past 12 years, in a mansion in Prestbury, not far from the Everton training ground at Finch Farm.

The bar is just five miles from his home and he was later pulled over by officers last night, according to the Mirror.

The reports indicate the latest drink-related indiscretion in Rooney's private life which have often run parallel to an impressive playing career.

Last November he was seen 'stumbling around' and could 'hardly speak' after crashing a wedding following England's win over Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

The striker joined England teammates at the upmarket The Grove Hotel in Watford, Hertfordshire.

Wearing an England shirt, Rooney appeared happy to be recognised as the team enjoyed rounds of beer and red wine with members of the FA.

The father-of-three reportedly stayed on after most of the group turned in for the night and posed for photos with wedding guests.

A source said: 'His speech was slurred, his lips were red with wine and his eyes were red.

'At midnight he was asked if he would come and say hello to guests at a private wedding party.'

Before the start of this season, Rooney re-signed for boyhood club Everton this summer after rejoining from Manchester United.

He also announced his retirement from international football last week after scoring 53 goals in 119 caps for England.

Since his return to Goodison Park, Rooney has scored two goals in three games and played in his side's 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea on Sunday.

Rooney is not the first international footballer to be stopped on suspicion of drink driving.

In February, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was banned from the road for 12 months and fined GBP 20,000 after admitting drink driving.