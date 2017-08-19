EPL 2017-18, GW2: Swansea City vs Manchester United, Stoke City vs Arsenal – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Time in IST

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 16:18
New Delhi: After a sensational first-week action of the 25th English Premier league season, the most cherished league rolls on into game week two with Saturday night bringing up seven matches which include some of the top teams – Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

With an impressive 4-0 victory over West Ham United which witnessed newbie Romelu Lukaku striking a brace, the Red Devils now travelled to Liberty Stadium to lock horns against Swansea City. And while the fans and the team seem all enthusiastic, striker Anthony Martial has warned not to get carried away by the victory.

Later into the evening, Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace with an aim to clinch a victory after a 3-3 draw last week against Watford. Then, the action turns to Britannia Stadium where Arsene Wenger's men would be up against Stoke City.

English Premier League matches for Saturday:

Swansea City vs Manchester United, Liberty Stadium at 5:00 pm IST

Southampton vs West Ham United, St. Mary's Stadium at 7:30 pm IST

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford, Dean Court at 7:30 pm IST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Anfield at 7:30 om IST

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion, King Power Stadium at 7:30 pm IST

Burnley FC vs West Brom, Turf Moor at 7:30 pm IST

Stoke City vs Arsenal, Britannia Stadium at 10:00 pm IST

 

Which are the English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV?

The English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV, tonight are – Swansea City vs Manchester United, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and Stoke City vs Arsenal.

 

Which are the channels that will do a live telecast of the English Premier League matches?

The English Premier League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD 1

 

Where can one watch the Live Streaming of the English Premier League Matches?

One can watch the Live Streaming of English Premier League matches on Hotstar.

EPL 2017-18EPLEnglish Premier League 2017-18Englaish Premier LeagueEPL ListingsEPL Matches for SaturdayEnglish Premier League matches for SaturdayFootball Newssports newsSwansea City vs Manchester UnitedStoke City vs Arsenal

