हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raheem Sterling

EPL: Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling signs contract extension

British media said Sterling`s deal was worth up to 300,000 pounds ($389,000) a week, which would put him among the best paid players in the league.

EPL: Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling signs contract extension
Image Credits: Twitter/@ManCity

Manchester City`s in-form winger Raheem Sterling has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him at the club through to 2023, the English champions said on Friday.

The 23-year-old England player, who has seven goals in 14 games this season, said he was in the best place to improve, having played in several positions under Pep Guardiola.

British media said Sterling`s deal was worth up to 300,000 pounds ($389,000) a week, which would put him among the best paid players in the league.

“I’m delighted to sign," he told the City website. "My development here has been incredible.”

"I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s paid off and I’m really grateful.”

Sterling joined City from Liverpool for 49 million pounds in 2015 and won the league title and League Cup last season.

“This is a significant moment for the Club," added City`s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain.

"Raheem has improved dramatically in the past two seasons and is now one of the Premier League’s best attacking players. His statistics tell their own story.

“He’s quick, strong and excellent in front of goal – everything a modern-day forward needs to excel. We’re all delighted he has committed his future to City.”

Tags:
Raheem SterlingManchester CityPep Guardiola

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close