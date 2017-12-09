EPL: The Manchester Derby - Combined XI

New Delhi: Manchester City currently lead the table, with United in second. The gap between them is of eight points. Many of the players have been playing in top gear, with the likes of De Bruyne and Martial reaching different levels in their performances. The Manchester Derby in Old Trafford is going to be a match between two teams eying for the title, with Mourinho looking to get one over his arch-rival Guardiola.

Here is the combined fantasy XI of the upcoming Manchester Derby:

Formation: 4-3-3

GK - David De Gea (MANU):

De Gea gets the nod ahead of Ederson, as he has proved time and time again, that he is a serious contender for the world's best goalkeeper right now. His match-saving saves against Arsenal further fueled further debates about his stand in modern football. Ederson is good, but he still has a long way to go.

RB - Antonio Valencia (MANU):

Valencia's United career has gone on a upward spiral. From being a much-criticised player, he has become a regular starter, and has taken full advantage of Matteo Darmian's dismal performances for the Red Devils. The Ecuadorian's over laps down the right flank, has further justified his performances, as earlier he was labelled as a bad crosser of the ball, but now his balls are perfect for the likes of Lukaku and Rashford. Valencia even wears the captain's armband in Michael Carrick's absence.

RCB - Chris Smalling (MANU):

At the start of the season, Smalling was a bench warmer, but due to injuries has become a starter. Even thought he has faced a lot of criticism, especially from the England manager, he looks more confident in recent games, and is out there to prove his critics wrong before next year's World Cup.

LCB - Nicolas Otamendi (MANC):

Otamendi has really made Guardiola and the City fans forget about their injured skipper, Vincent Kompany. He has improved a lot under the Philosopher, and has even racked up a few goals.

LB - Ashley Young (MANU):

Ashley Young has rejuneveted from Luke Shaw's injury and from Mourinho's bad eye of Shaw. The experienced left winger, has slowly transitioned into a left wing back for United, with quick over laps, and delicious crosses.

CDM - Fernandinho (MANC):

Before Guardiola's arrival, Fernandinho was a good player, overshadowed by Yaya Toure's ruthless brilliance. But now, he has become world class, and has benefitted immensely under Pep's tutelage. He has become the heart of City's midfield, very similar to Busquets role in Barcelona. Fernandinho is EPL's midfield destroyer and enforcer.

RCM - Kevin De Bruyne (MANC):

De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world right now, and is only behind Ronaldo and Messi in terms of the best player currently. His balls and crosses are comparable to none in the English Premier League. The Belgian has benefitted hugely from Pep's presence, just like every other City man. He has become the epitome of Manchester City's lightning attacks this season, and even Gabriel Jesus knows that.

LCM - David Silva (MANC):

Silva is the man, who makes City tick. One of the longest members of the current City squad, David Silva has been their main player every season. Whenever he has a dip in form, it affects City, but when he is on top form, City become dangerous. Despite De Bruyne's brilliance, Silva is more important to midfield, and will be for the next few seasons too.

RW - Raheem Sterling (MANC):

Sterling has become a totally different player this season. After his big money move to City, he never really reached his potential, but this season he has become a monster; a total beast. He is fast, and will really pose a threat to Ashley Young on the flank.

ST - Sergio Aguero (MANC):

The ex-Atletico Madrid man is for the big games, and he rarely lets City down. Jesus's arrival signalled the end of the Argentine, but he has proved his doubters and has made the striker position his own. It won't be much of a suprise, if he pumps in a goal or two in Old Trafford and will be problem for Smalling and co.

LW - Anthony Martial (MANU):

His United career under Mourinho has been in and out of the starting eleven. But right now, he is on top form and has been mixing well with the United system, so it won't be much of a suprise if he starts. Kyle Walker has a task in hand, which is nearly impossible, that is to contain Anthony Martial from running riot down his flank.