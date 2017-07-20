close
Everton's Funes Mori faces nine months out after surgery

The Argentina international played 23 league games for Everton last season but sustained the season-ending injury while on international duty in March. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:58
Everton&#039;s Funes Mori faces nine months out after surgery

Delhi: Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is expected to miss a big part of the next Premier League campaign after undergoing further surgery on a knee injury that will sideline him for six-to-nine months, the club said on Wednesday.

The Argentina international played 23 league games for Everton last season but sustained the season-ending injury while on international duty in March. 

Any hopes the 26-year-old had of returning early next season were dashed, however, after the defender suffered a serious setback during his recuperation.

"Ramiro Funes Mori has had a problem within his knee and has undergone further surgery in Barcelona which will require prolonged rehabilitation of a minimum of six to nine months," the club said on their website. 

Everton`s injury list also includes midfielder Ross Barkley, who underwent surgery for a groin injury, as well as long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman.

The Merseyside club play their final game of the pre-season tour against Belgium`s KRC Genk on Saturday before the first leg of their Europa League qualifier on July 27.

Funes Mori Everton EPL football

