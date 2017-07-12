close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FC Goa sign Spanish midfielder Manuel Arana for upcoming Indian Super League season

The Spaniard comes with plenty of experience in the top two divisions of Spain where he has turned out for a host of clubs with a combined total of over 230 appearances and 40 goals to his name.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 20:36

Panaji: FC Goa today announced the signing of winger Manuel Arana on a one-year contract for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Arana, who largely operates from the right wing, last played for Brisbane Roar in the A-League and Asian Champions League last season where he racked up five assists and made 24 appearances.

The Spaniard comes with plenty of experience in the top two divisions of Spain where he has turned out for a host of clubs with a combined total of over 230 appearances and 40 goals to his name.

The Seville native was a product of the Betis youth system before moving to Castellon where his impressive performances in the second tier of Spanish football led to a move to Racing Santander.

He spent three seasons in the top division as a regular starter where he played 78 games. Following spells at Recreativo Huelva, RCD Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano, Arana moved to Brisbane Roar last year.

Speaking of the prospect of coming to India, the 32- year-old midfielder said: "I'm pleased to have signed for FC Goa. The league in India is getting a lot of attention and I cant wait to come and experience it for myself.

"I have heard a lot of good things about FC Goa and with Sergio Lobera as the head coach, I'm sure we can mount a very strong challenge for the top honours. I thank the club for placing their faith in me and will do my utmost to ensure we can achieve the desired results."

TAGS

FC GoaManuel AranaIndian Super LeagueISLFootball News

From Zee News

WATCH: Magnificent! England&#039;s Natalie Sciver hits one outrageous cricket shot through the legs
cricket

WATCH: Magnificent! England's Natalie Sciver hits one...

Bangladesh&#039;s Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind his decision to quit Sussex
cricket

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal denies hate crime behind his...

Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mithali&#039;s coach RSR Murthy
cricket

Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar not made, they are born: Mith...

WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lanka bowlers in Taunton
cricket

WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lan...

Do MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh fit into Ravi Shastri&#039;s plans for 2019 World Cup? Here&#039;s what he said!
cricket

Do MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh fit into Ravi Shastri's p...

Ravi Shastri buries the hatchet with Sourav Ganguly, says they both have moved on from last year&#039;s spat
cricket

Ravi Shastri buries the hatchet with Sourav Ganguly, says t...

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes on social media as Mithali Raj becomes all-time women&#039;s ODI top-scorer
cricket

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes on social media a...

WATCH: The moment &#039;Legend&#039; Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women&#039;s ODI cricket
cricket

WATCH: The moment 'Legend' Mithali Raj became all...

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 players, controversial Umar Akmal left out
cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board announces central contracts for 35 p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video