FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: The FIFA 2018 World Cup draw will decide which teams will face each other in the group stages of finals next year in Russia.

Here's everything you need to know about the much-awaited event.

Date: December 1, 2017.

Time: 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: State Kremlin Palace inside the Moscow Kremlin.

TV listings:

Indian sub-continent - Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

Argentina - TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Interior.

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN Brasil, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil.

Germany - ORF TV Live, ZDF, ORF eins, SRF zwei.

Russia - Match TV Game, Belarus 5, NTV+ Sport Online

United Kingdom - SKY GO Extra, BBC iPlayer, Sky Go UK, BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event.

United States - beIN SPORTS en Español, Fox Sports 1 USA, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports GO, FOX Deportes, beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A., FOX Soccer Match Pass, fuboTV, Telemundo, Univision Deportes USAFutbol de Primera Radio, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

Live streaming:

Sony LIVE, FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel (Geo-restrictions apply). Official live stream link will be available 30 minutes before start.

Hosts:

England international Gary Lineker would conduct the draw along with Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya. They will be assisted by Nikita Simonyan, Diego Forlan, Diego Maradona, Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro and Carles Puyol. Besides, Miraslov Klose will also be present on the stage.

Qualified teams, top seeds and pots:

Top seeds: Russia, as the host country, along with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France are the highest-ranked teams in October 2017.

POT 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.

POT 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia.

POT 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Egypt, Senegal, Iran.

POT 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korean, Saudi Arabia